Rite Aid, Albertsons scrap merger agreement

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Albertsons are terminating their merger deal on the cusp of a shareholder vote on the transaction.

“While we believed in the merits of the combination with Albertsons, we have heard the views expressed by our stockholders and are committed to moving forward and executing our strategic plan as a standalone company,” says Rite Aid Chairman/CEO John Standley in a statement.

Tomorrow's special meeting of Rite Aid shareholders is called off.

There's no breakup fee.

The $24B deal faced heavy flak from both retail and large investors. And influential proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis had weighed in against the deal.