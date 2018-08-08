BHP agrees to pay $50M to settle U.S. class action over Samarco disaster

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it agreed to pay $50M "with no admission of liability" to settle a class action complaint related to the 2015 Samarco dam disaster filed by purchasers of American depositary receipts; the agreement is subject to court approval.

BHP also says the federal curt of Minas Gerais approved an agreement with Brazilian authorities that settled a 20B reais ($5.3B) lawsuit; Samarco and parent companies Vale (NYSE:VALE) and BHP had signed a deal with Brazilian authorities in June regarding the dam failure.

Samarco said earlier today that it expects to obtain all licenses needed to resume operations by next year.