IAMGOLD moves higher after Q2 earnings beat estimates

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) +1.7% after-hours as it beats Q2 earnings expectations, with revenue rising on higher gold prices even though sales fell slightly.

IAG says Q2 attributable gold production, including joint venture operations, totaled 214K oz., down 9K oz. from the prior-year period due mostly to lower throughput at the Rosebel and Essakane mines due to the timing of planned mill maintenance,

IAG's average realized price of gold during the quarter rose 3.8% Y/Y to $1,299/oz. from $1,251/oz., while all-in sustaining costs climbed 10% to $1,077oz.

IAG maintains guidance for FY 2018 production of 380K-395K attributable oz. and capital spending of ~$140M.

The miner also reports a 39% Q2 increase in reserves, before depletion, at Essakene, whose prefeasibility study outlined a project that increases average annual production by 16% to 480K oz. compared to the previous mine plan