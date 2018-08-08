Pan Am Silver beats on earnings, revenues but cuts copper production view

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) +0.7% after-hours after reporting Q2 earnings and revenue beats and maintains full-year production guidance for all metals except copper.

PAAS says Q2 silver production remained flat at 6.3M oz. while gold production gained 41% Y/Y to 53.4K oz. from 37.7K oz. in the prior-year quarter and copper output fell 43% to 2K metric tons from 3.5K tons a year ago.

The average realized silver price fell to $16.40/oz. from $17.19/oz. in the year-ago quarter but the prices for gold, zinc, lead and copper were higher.

PAAS maintains FY 2018 guidance for silver production of 25M-26.5M oz. and gold output of 175K-185K oz. but lowers its copper production outlook to 9K-10.4K metric tons vs. prior guidance of 12K-12.5K oz.

PAAS also says it achieved record low cash costs during Q2 of $0.92/silver oz., due to higher throughput, higher by-product credits and lower treatment and refining charges, and all-in sustaining costs were $6.45/silver oz. sold; the company lowers guidance for cash costs to $2.80-$3.80/oz. and AISC of $8.50-$10/oz. sold.