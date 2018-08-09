Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals readies common stock offering

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) -6% AH intends to sell common stock in an underwritten public offering by Spring Bank.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of common shares in the public offering.

Spring Bank intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund clinical trials, nonclinical studies, research and development and for general corporate purposes.

