GrafTech announces pricing of secondary offering and share buyback

GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) priced upsized common stock offering of 23M shares at $20/share.

The shares have been offered by the majority stockholder, an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners LP.

The offering is expected to close on August 13, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.45M common shares.

The company has entered into a share repurchase agreement with the selling stockholder to repurchase 11,688,311 shares at the price paid by the underwriters in the offering, net of underwriting commissions and discounts.

The Company expects to fund the share repurchase from cash on hand.

Shares -2.58%.

