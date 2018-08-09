Ruble, lira, pound slide against dollar

In currency markets, the Russian ruble slid to its lowest since late 2016 after the Trump administration approved fresh sanctions on the country related to the Skripal nerve-agent poisoning case.

The pound skidded to its furthest against the greenback in almost a year as fears grew about the possibility of "no Brexit deal," and Turkey's lira tumbled 3% as the dispute between Ankara and Washington continued despite high-level meetings.

