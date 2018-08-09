New round of U.S.-Japan trade talks

Japan and the U.S. are headed for a new round of trade talks today in Washington, but the negotiations could face a bumpy road.

Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will try to avert steep tariffs on car exports and stress the significance of multilateral free trade, with an eye on persuading the U.S. to return to the TPP.

The world's third-largest economy will also face demands from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, including a trade deficit reduction and the further opening of Japan's automobile and agriculture markets.

Nikkei -0.2% to 22,598.

