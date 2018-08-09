Ampio Pharmaceuticals announces common stock offering and Warrants

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) intends to offer and sell common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Net proceeds to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including continued preclinical development of Ampion and funding an Ampion clinical trial, if required.

Shares -26%

