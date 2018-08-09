July inflation data out of China

It's the first official reading on the impact of prices from China's retaliatory tariffs - on $34B of U.S. goods - that went into effect on July 6.

Consumer inflation in July rose slightly to 2.1%, giving room for further monetary easing, while industrial inflation, a main driver of profit growth, moderated to about 4.6%.

Beijing late Wednesday said it would slap additional tariffs of 25% on $16B worth of U.S. imports.

Shanghai +1.8% to 2,794.

