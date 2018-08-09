Electra Meccanica announces Nasdaq listing and pricing of $10M public offering

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (OTCQB:ECCTF) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2,353K units, with each unit consisting of one common share and two warrants each to purchase a common share, at an offering price of $4.25 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,250.

The Common Shares and the Warrants have been approved to list on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols ''SOLO" and "SOLOW", respectively, and expects to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 9.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 352,950 common shares and/or 705,900 additional Warrants.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for plant and equipment, production molds, sales and marketing and inventory associated with the mass production of its SOLO electric vehicle by Zongshen Industrial Group Co. Ltd., initial deliveries of which are anticipated in the fall of 2018.

The offering is expected to close on August 13.