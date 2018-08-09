CUI Global Division Orbital Gas Systems signs Framework Agreement with Cadent Gas
Aug. 09, 2018 6:00 AM ETOEGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Orbital Gas Systems, a wholly-owned energy division of CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) has signed a Framework Agreement with Cadent Gas Limited, to provide goods and services to Cadent, including its proprietary GasPT and VE Technology systems, as well as the provision of design, system integration, installation, technical support and training for many other systems in Gas Metering, Analysis and Telemetry.
- William Clough, CUI Global's president and CEO, stated, "This Agreement, together with the recent passage of the UK's Renewable Incentive Scheme, evidences a resumption of infrastructure spending with emphasis placed on the decarbonization of the country's domestic heat, transport and power generation. We were very pleased to see Cadent's long-term development plan published last year further elevate biomethane's role in the future direction of the UK energy industry. As Cadent embarks on a multi-year program to modernize its network, we are well positioned to meet their requirements with our innovative gas solutions and world-class integration capabilities."