CA wildfire not fully controlled until September

Firefighters said for the first time they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire but didn't expect to have it fully under control until September.

The blaze has grown to the size of Los Angeles since it started two weeks ago, fueled by dry vegetation, high winds and rugged terrain that made it too dangerous for firefighters to directly attack the flames now spanning 470 square miles.

ETFs: NAC, PCK, PCQ, PZC, VCV, MCA, NKX, BFZ, MUC, CMF, MYC, EVM, NCA, CCA, AKP, CEV, EIA, PWZ-OLD, BJZ, NBW, NXC, NCB