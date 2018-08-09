Cineworld results soar as Regal factors in

Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY, OTCPK:CNNWF) reports revenue increased 252% Y/Y to $1.86B for the six months ending on June 30 as the acquisition of Regal Entertainment factored in.

Pretax profit rose 165% to $160.2M during the period and net profit increased 154% to $128.4M.

CEO update: "The film slate in the US performed parcularly well in the period, largely driven by the success of "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War". The laer exceeded the previous opening weekend box office record in the US. Our European markets had a very strong comparave film slate in first six months of 2017, which included "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Fate of the Furious", and as expected this presented a challenging comparable admissions basis."