Vista Outdoor lifts profit guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) reports sales fell 7% in FQ1 and gross profit was down 23%.

Despite the ongoing shooting sports market softness and commodity headwinds, management says it's raising full-year guidance to reflect "ongoing efforts" to drive profitability and to generate cash.

The company expects FY19 revenue of $2.10B to $2.16B vs. prior $2.21B to $2.27B prior and $2.25B consensus. FY19 EPS of $0.15 to $0.35 is anticipated vs. $0.10 to $0.30 prior and $0.22 consensus. Guidance also includes an expectation for capital expenditures of approximately $60M and free cash flow in a range of $70M to $100M.

Previously: Vista Outdoor beats by $0.12, misses on revenue (Aug. 9)