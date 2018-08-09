Party City to test selling products on Amazon

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) announces the launch of a pilot program to sell select product assortments on Amazon.com.

The company says the program broadens its existing e-commerce offering and leverages its unique vertical model.

Party City will launch the pilot program in advance of this year’s Halloween season with a product assortment focused largely on the costume category. The retailer anticipates expanding the product offerings later this year to include products for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, with further expansion possible in 2019.

PRTY +1.62% premarket to $16.01.

Source: Press Release