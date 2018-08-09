Upland Software gets target boosts after Q2 report

Roth Capital upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from Neutral to Buy after upside Q3 and FY18 guidance.

Price target increases from $26 to $43, a 27% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Richard Baldry calls the Q2 results “good across the board” and notes that the company’s profitability and growth rates are above its peers.

More action: Needham maintains its Buy rating on Upland and raises the price target from $37 to $40.

Upland shares are up 5.9% premarket to $35.98.

Previously: Upland Software -2.9% on mixed Q2 with upside guidance (Aug. 8)