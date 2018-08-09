More on Brookfield Asset Management Q2: Fee-bearing capital tops $129B

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Q2 FFO per share of 77 cents, beating consensus by 14 cents, falls from $1.01 a year earlier.

Q2 revenue $13.3B vs. $9.44B.

Fee-bearing capital rose 10% Y/Y, exceeding $129B, led by private funds; current private-equity flagship fund is more than 90% committed and invested; sees first close on successor fund later this year.

Fee-related earnings jumped 48% to $1.1B over the last 12 months.

BAM says it's currently generating more than $2B of free cash at corporate level on an annual basis, with few capital requirements, "and the amount is growing rapidly."

"As our cash resources grow we continue to look further to shrinking the shares outstanding at Brookfield over time through repurchases," it said.

