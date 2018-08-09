BeiGene launches late-stage study of tislelizumab in first-line lung cancer

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab, combined with chemo, for the first-line treatment of Chinese patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The open-label study will enroll ~340 chemo-naive participants with Stage IIIB or IV squamous NSCLC in mainland China. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival over two years.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is February 2020.

The company launched a Phase 3 in non-squamous NSCLC last month.

