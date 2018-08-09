Plug Power +2% forecasting breakeven EBITDA

Net loss of $25.9M, or -$0.12 per diluted share vs. a net loss of $42.6M, or -$0.19 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2018 was negative $20.4M compared to negative $43.4M in Q2 of 2017.

"Our priority remains building an EBITDAS breakeven business in the second half of 2018 and one that is positioned to be cash flow and EBITDAS positive in 2019 and onward," according to a company press release.

Outlook for Q3: Revenues of $47M-$52M, as well as positive adjusted gross margins of 9% to 12% and EBITDAS of negative $3M (to break even for the third quarter).

PLUG +2% premarket

Q2 results