EQT names CFO McNally as new President and CEO

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) names current CFO Robert McNally as its new President and CEO upon completion of the company's upstream and midstream business separation.

McNally will succeed David Porges, who has been interim President and CEO since March and will become Chairman for Equitrans Midstream, the new, publicly traded midstream company.

McNally has been Senior VP and CFO of EQT since March 2016; prior to joining EQT, he was Executive VP and CFO of Precision Drilling.

As part of the business separation, Porges also will step down from EQT's board, and James Rohr, currently lead independent director of EQT's board, will become Chairman.

Also, Thomas Karam is appointed as Senior VP and President, Midstream, of EQT, effectively immediately; he also assumes the roles of President and CEO of the general partners of EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP).