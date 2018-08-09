NII Holdings prices convertible notes offering

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) has priced its offering of $100M aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due August 15, 2023.

The company is expected to grant the initial purchasers a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15M aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on August 14.

The notes will pay interest semi-annually in cash on February 15 and August 15 at a rate of 4.25% per year, commencing February 15, 2019.

The notes are convertible under certain circumstances prior to February 15, 2023 at a conversion rate of 160.9658 shares per $1,000 principal amount of the notes.

Net proceeds from the offering of the notes estimated to be ~$95.4M (or $109.8M if the initial purchasers of the notes exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full).

