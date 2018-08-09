Ford teases details on new model

Ford (NYSE:F) plans to introduce a small utility vehicle based on its compact Focus sedan and with a nod to the automaker's classic mid-1960s Bronco offroader.

The disclosure on the new introduction was made yesterday during Hau Thai-Tang's presentation at the JPMorgan Auto Conference.

The unnamed new model will feature "offroad positioning and imagery" and carry a premium price.

Reuters reports that the new model could debut in 2019 or 2020.

Previously: Ford exec lays out value creation plan (Aug. 8)