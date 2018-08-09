TechTarget -10.5% after Q2 beats with in-line guide, analyst downgrade

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) reports Q2 beats with an 18% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $30M to $31M (consensus: $31.49M) with Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2M to $8M.

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue of $122M to $124M (consensus: $123.75M) and Adjusted EBITDA of $30M to $32M (prior: $29M to $31M).

Press release.

Analyst action: Craig-Hallum downgrades TechTarget from Buy to Hold citing valuation amid the recent outperformance.

Price target is raised from $25 to $32, a 10% upside to yesterday’s close.

TechTarget shares are down 10.5% premarket to $26.

Previously: TechTarget beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)