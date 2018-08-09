Booking Holdings -9% after soft guidance

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings of $23.90B in Q2 vs. $23.98B consensus.

The company says agency revenue was $2.57B vs. $2.61B consensus and merchant revenue came in at $709.9M vs. $573M consensus.

Hotel nights were up 12.0% during the quarter vs. +7% to +11% guidance range and +11.8% consensus.

CEO update: "Booking Holdings achieved strong results for the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS were up year-over-year 35% and 36%, respectively. We will continue to execute on our long-term strategy to drive profitable growth and invest in capabilities to increase customer loyalty and build a larger direct business."

Looking ahead, Booking expects Q3 EPS of $36.70 to $37.70 vs. $39.82 consensus and room nights booked to be up 6% to 9%.