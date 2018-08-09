Worldpay jumps premarket after Q2 beat and raise

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) gains 4.9% in premarket trading after a strong Q2 beat leads it to boost its full-year forecast.

"We expect the accelerating organic growth trends that we achieved during the second quarter to continue for the rest of the year," says CFO Stephanie Ferris.

Worldpay now sees 2018 adjusted EPS $3.93-$4.00, up from the $3.71-$3.81 guidance it gave on May 10; sees net revenue $3.88B-$3.93B compared with its prior view of $3.81B-$3.90B.

Sees Q3 adjusted EPS $1.00-$1.03 and net revenue of $1.00B-$1.02B.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.04 beat consensus by 9 cents and compare with 83 cents from the year-ago period.

Q2 net revenue rose 90% to $1.01B from $530.0M, with technology solutions and technology solutions segments both growing by more than 100%.

Adjusted EBITDA $492.9M, up 92% from $256.2M; adjusted EBITDA margin 49.0% vs. 48.3%.

