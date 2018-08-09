Charges filed in Brazil against GE executive

Brazilian prosecutors have formally charged General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO for Latin America for alleged involvement in a healthcare cartel, though a judge ruled that he should be released from jail for now.

Daurio Speranzini Jr. was one of 24 people arrested a month ago as part of an investigation into fraud in medical equipment tenders overseen by health authorities in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The crimes investigated occurred from 2004 to 2010 when Speranzini was head of Philips Medical Systems in Brazil, and continued until 2015 while he had various positions in GE's healthcare unit.

In previous documents, prosecutors argued that GE was part of a group of companies that funneled bribes through a politically connected local medical supply firm.