Post-IPO low for e.l.f. Beauty after sales growth slows

Shares of e.l.f Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are down sharply in premarket trading after the retailer posts soft guidance and sees a wave of downgrades arrive from Wall Street.
Despite a significant slowdown in sales growth, e.l.f. management sees significant whitespace for the brand across the retail landscape.
Analysts aren't being too forgiving on ELF post-earnings, with downgrades from Citi (Neutral from Buy), DA Davidson (Neutral from Buy), Jefferies (Hold from Buy) and Piper Jaffray (Underweight from Neutral) already piling.
ELF -20.86% premarket to $11.80 (post-IPO low).
