Randgold's Q2 profit slips but maintains full-year production outlook

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) says its Q2 net profit fell 38% Y/Y to $52M from $84M in the year-ago quarter and revenue slid 16% to $284M on lower gold production and rising costs.

Q2 gold production fell 8.2% Y/Y to 313.3K oz., hurt by a strike at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast, where production tumbled 16%; the miner cuts Tongon's full-year production guidance to ~250K oz. from 290K oz. previously.

Production also fell 22% Y/Y at Randgold's Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali to 150.1K oz. from 194.1K oz. a year ago.

Q2 total costs rose to $235M from $191M in the year-earlier period.

But Randgold maintains its full-year targets of gold production of 1.3M-1.35M oz. at a cost of $590-$640/oz., citing a strong performance at its Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.