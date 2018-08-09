New Senior Investment cuts dividend in half, plans to bring management in-house

New Senior Investment (NYSE:SNR) plans to internalize management, expects to refinance a $720M loan, and resets quarterly dividend to 13 cents a share from 26 cents.

SNR +0.4% in premarket trading.

SNR reached a non-binding agreement with its external manager, FIG LLC, to internalize the company's management, a move that it expects will save aout $10M a year.; the change is expected to take effect Jan. 1, 2019; expects to pay FIG $10M in cash and $40M in preferred stock paying 6%/year; expects to hire several key employees of FIG.

Plans to refinance the $720M loan maturing in May 2019 with long-term flexible secured debt, which should results in about $11M in interest rate savings annually:The rate on the new loan is expected to be LIBOR plus approximately 240 basis points, or 4.5%.

SNR says the dividend cut aligns its payout ratios with its industry peers.

Q2 adjusted FFO of 18 cents, in-line with consensus, compares with 27 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

Q2 total NOI fell 18.5% to $45.3M compared to $55.6M for Q2 2017, primarily driven by about $325M in asset sales; Same-store cash NOI decreased 3.0% vs a year ago.

Total revenue fell to $108.9M vs. $114.3M.

Source: Press Release

Previously: New Senior FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)

Previously: New Senior sees change in dividend policy, forms special committee for review (June 1)