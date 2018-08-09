Himax reports mixed Q2, downside guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) reports Q2 results that met EPS estimates but narrowly missed on revenue despite a 20% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q2 product sales as percentage of revenue: Large driver ICs, 33.4% (+2% Q/Q); Small and medium-sized driver ICs, 49.2% (+25%); Non-driver products, 17.4% (-1%).

Q3 guidance has EPS of $0.015 versus the $0.03 consensus estimate. Revenue growth expected to be about flat Q/Q (Q1 revenue: $162.85M) compared to the $209.1M consensus. Himax expects single-digit growth for large driver ICs, mid-single digit decline for small and medium driver IC, and around 15% growth for the non-driver IC business.

Himax shares are flat premarket at $6.61.

