Motorcar Parts of America adds buyback firepower

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) says it board increased the company's buyback allowance to $37.0M from $20.0M. After factoring out the $11.6M in buybacks executed up to June 30, Motorcar has $25.4M available for share repurchases.

Looking at FQ1 results, Motorcar CEO Selwyn Joffe says April in particular was a weak month, but he sees industry momentum building back up again.

"The company has reached a positive inflection point for future growth, with the sales and profitability outlook for the short and long term very encouraging, notes Joffe.

