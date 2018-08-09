NV5 prices underwritten equity offering, shares down 9% premarket

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has priced an underwritten public offering of 1.27M common shares at $79.00 per share.

A selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 190,500 additional company's common shares.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 190.5K shares.

NV5 expects to receive net proceeds of ~$93.5M.

The offering is expected to close on August 13.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include paying for possible acquisitions from its current pipeline or the expansion of its business and providing working capital.