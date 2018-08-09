Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings +5% after 'robust' bookings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) reports passenger ticket revenue of $1.08B in Q2 vs. $1.04B consensus. Onboard/other revenue came in at $445.1M vs. $453.2M consensus.

The company's net yield during the quarter of +4.7% smashed its guidance mark of ~+2.75% and the analyst consensus of +3.2%.

"The continuation of the robust booking environment from our core source markets, combined with the successful execution of demand creation strategies drove higher pricing across all three brands, resulting in second quarter revenue, yield and earnings growth well above expectations," says Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio.

Looking ahead, Norwegian expects a Q3 net yield of +3.5% and a full-year net yield of +3.0%. Full-year EPS of $4.70 to $4.80 is anticipated vs. $4.68 consensus.