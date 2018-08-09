Assured Guaranty joins agreement on Puerto Rico sales tax revenue

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Municipal agrees to terms for a restructuring support agreement--or RSA--resolving how Puerto Rico sales and use tax revenue will be divided among holders of senior and subordinate bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (COFINA by its Spanish acronym) and secured by the sales and use tax.

The RSA is supported by senior and subordinate COFINA creditors, including AGO, representing a total of about $10B of COFINA debt, and by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

Senior and subordinate COFINA creditors will exchange their positions for new senior closed lien COFINA bonds. Implied recoveries, including fees for parties to the RSA, will be in the mid-90% range for the senior bonds and approach 60% for the subordinate bonds.

As the insurer of $273M of outstanding subordinate COFINA bonds, AGO believes that by attaching its insurance policy to its allocated exchange bonds will materially improve its overall recovery well above 60% and create new insurance premium for the company.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Assured Guaranty challenges Puerto Rico oversight board appointments (July 23)