Benitec out-licenses rights to gene therapies to Axovant; shares up 26% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) is up 26% premarket on light volume in response to its license agreement with Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) for its Silence-and-Replace gene therapy for oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), a rare inherited disorder characterized by progressive deterioration in the muscles of the upper eyelids and throat. Sufferers may have difficulty swallowing which could lead to malnutrition and aspiration pneumonia.

Axovant will own global rights to the candidate, designated AXO-AAV-OPMD, and plans to launch a clinical trial in 2019 for the indication.

Under the terms of the agreement, Benitec will receive $10M upfront, milestones, 30% of the net profits from global sales of AXO-AAV-OPMD and tiered royalties on five additional investigational gene therapies that Axovant may develop. The first one in this group will be for the potential treatment of ALS and frontotemporal dementia.

The Silence-and-Replace technology is designed to deliver a combination of DNA-directed RNA interference (silence) and a functional copy of the gene (replace) in a single vector (AAV) construct.