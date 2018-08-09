Rite Aid -11% after merger scuttled, what's next?

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is down 11.49% premarket to $1.54 after the merger with Albertsons is scrapped just ahead of a shareholder vote.

RBC Capital warns that the standalone value on Rite Aid is somewhere in the $1.00 to $1.25 range due to the difficulty of competing with Walgreens and CVS on costs at scale.

Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken is also gloomy on the latest RAD twist. "We see this as exemplifying our belief this was a 'lose, lose' scenario," he says.

What's next for Rite Aid? The company says the board will consider company governance changes and talk to shareholders.

