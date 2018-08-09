Consumer Edge updates on Costco

Consumer Edge Research analyst David Schick updates on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) following the retailer's report on July sales (+8.3% comp vs. +7.9% consensus).

Schick reminds that it's important to factor in the continued strength in the two-year comp and overall share gains for Costco. He also still sees the potential for a special dividend out of Costco given the strong cash flow and management's capital allocation priority.

CER rates Costco at Overweight and assigns a price target of $240 (29.9X the 2019 EPS estimate).

COST -1.15% premarket to $222.00.

