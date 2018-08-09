Stamps.com -13.8% on USPS renegotiation warning

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) drops 13.8% premarket to $220 after yesterday’s 10-Q report included a United States Postal Service risk factor that could impact revenue and operating results.

Key quote: “During the previous calendar quarter, the USPS provided a notice requiring the renegotiation of one of our important financial compensation arrangements. While we believe that this agreement is mutually beneficial to the USPS and to us, there is a risk that renegotiation is unsuccessful and leads to materially less favorable terms or that the USPS decides to not renew one or more of these financial compensation arrangements. In such case, our revenue and operating results will be materially affected unless we are successful in timely replacing the lost revenue with similar compensation from other potential partners.”