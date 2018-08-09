More on Revlon's Q2 results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) reports Revlon segment net sales down 10.8% to $258.3M in Q2, driven by lower net sales of Revlon color cosmetics and Revlon ColorSilk hair color, primarily in the international markets due to the Oxford, N.C. service level disruptions, in addition to consumption declines in North America.

Elizabeth Arden net sales rose 4.9% to $106.1M, primarily driven by higher net sales of Elizabeth Arden skin care products, including Ceramide and Prevage, principally in international markets.

Portfolio Segment net sales +2.9% to $147.6M, primarily driven by higher net sales of Almay color cosmetics following the relaunch of the brand and lower sales incentives, as well as higher net sales of CND nail products as a result of Shellac nail polish innovation.

Fragrances Segment net sales dropped 15.1% to $94.8M, driven primarily by the loss of certain licenses in 2018.

Total North America sales slipped 1.5% to $331.9M and International segment -11% to $274.9M.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 160 bps to 60.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA squeezed 40.3% to $36.7M.

