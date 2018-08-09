CNH Industrial names Welbilt's Muhlhauser as its new CEO

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) selects Hubertus Muhlhauser as its new CEO, effective Sept. 17, succeeding Richard Tobin, who left the company earlier this year to take the helm at Dover Corp.

Muhlhauser joins CNH from food service equipment maker Welbilt (NYSE:WBT), where he was President and CEO since 2015; previously, he spent time with agricultural equipment maker AGCO, where he led the EMEA and Asia region businesses as well as the global engine division.

CNH says interim CEO Derek Neilson will continue in his role of COO for its EMEA region and president of the commercial vehicles products segment.