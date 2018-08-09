More on Hospitality Properties Q2: Comparable hotel RevPAR increases 2.0%

Hospitality Properties Trust's (NYSE:HPT) Q2 normalized FFO per share increases to $1.07, in-line with the average analyst estimate, from $1.06 a year earlier.

Q2 total revenue increased to $612.0M vs. $570.6M Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA advances 3% to $226.9M.

Comparable hotel RevPAR up 2.0% to $105.91 while RevPAR for all of its hotels fell 0.1% to $103.57.

Coverage of HPT's minimum returns and rents for hotels 1.22x vs. 1.26x Y/Y.

Coverage of HPT's minimum rents for travel centers 1.69x vs. 1.60x Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

