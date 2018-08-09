Dun & Bradstreet +17% on $6.5B go-private deal

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is up 17.2% premarket after announcing a definitive deal to go private via an investor group for $6.5B including debt.

Cannae Holdings and a consortium including CC Capital and Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire DNB for $145/share in cash, an 18% premium to yesterday's close. Shares are up to $143.89 premarket.

It includes assumption of about $1.1B in D&B net debt.

The deal has been unanimously approved by Dun & Bradstreet's board and is expected to close within six months.

An upcoming special meeting will put the matter to a shareholder vote.