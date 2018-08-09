Party City +4.8% post Q2 results, reaffirms FY2018 guidance

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) reports revenue growth of 2.3% in Q2, on a constant currency basis.

Brand comparable sales up 0.1%.

Retail sales up 2.9% to $411.35M, driven primarily by square footage growth from store acquisitions.

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 41%

Adjusted EBITDA +0.1% to $96.61M (margin +50 bps to 17.2%).

Share of Shelf slipped 40 bps to 78.1% for the quarter.

Store count +12 Y/Y to 948.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenue: $2.44B to $2.49B; Brand comparable sales: ~+1%; Adjusted EBITDA: $415M to $430M; Adjusted net income: $172M to $183M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $1.76 to $1.87; GAAP net income: $143M to $154M; GAAP diluted EPS: $1.46 to $1.57.

PRTY +4.76% premarket.

