Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (08/09/2018)

KBSF +62%.
CLDC +17% on getting $20M capital injection.
CUR +15% as FDA grants orphan drug designation to NSI-189 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome.
SESN +12% as Bio's Vicinium Fast Track'd for bladder cancer.
HJLI +11% on receiving approval for the first-in-human testing of its VenoValve® bioprosthetic medical device from the Medical Research Committee.
RDHL +9% on pricing of stock offering.
NETE +5% on the launch of subscription-based payment processing offering aimed at small businesses in the United States.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox