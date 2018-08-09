Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (08/09/2018)

KBSF +62% .

BEL +27% on Q2 result.

DNB +17% on Q2 result.

CLDC +17% on getting $20M capital injection.

YELP +16% on Q2 result.

CUR +15% as FDA grants orphan drug designation to NSI-189 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome.

SND +14% on Q2 result

SESN +12% as Bio's Vicinium Fast Track'd for bladder cancer.

ROKU +12% on Q2 result

SAIL +12% on Q2 result.

HJLI +11% on receiving approval for the first-in-human testing of its VenoValve® bioprosthetic medical device from the Medical Research Committee.

RDHL +9% on pricing of stock offering.

RIGL +9% on Q2 result.

AYX +8% on Q2 result.

WP +6% on Q2 result.

GOOS +6% on Q1 result.

NCLH +6% on Q2 result