Portola Pharmaceuticals down 11% premarket on Q2 results

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Q2 results: Revenues: $4M (+5.3%); Product revenue: $2.3M; Collaboration and license revenue: $1.7M.

Net Loss: ($106.2M) (-52.4%); Loss Per Share: ($1.61) (-32.0%).

The Company received accelerated approval from the FDA for Andexxa and initiated commercial launch under the Early Supply Program.

Upcoming Milestones: Eight abstracts to be presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting.

Submit PAS for Generation 2 Andexxa product by the end of August, commercial launch in early 2019, upon FDA approval.

On track to deliver additional data to European regulatory authorities in Q4, with potential of andexanet alfa in 1H 2019.

Ongoing discussion with the FDA on the potential regulatory pathway for cerdulatinib.