Smart Sand +15% after Q2 tons sold hits company record

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) +14.9% premarket after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, which surged 83% Y/Y to $54M.

SND says overall frac sand tons sold during Q2 totaled 839K, the highest in its history, compared to 723K tons sold in Q1 and 531K tons sold the year-ago quarter, increases of 16% and 58% respectively.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $19.3M vs. $6.3M in the same period last year, up 204% Y/Y and 229% higher than Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $5.9M.

SND estimates FY 2018 capex of $125M-$135M, excluding any additional acquisitions.