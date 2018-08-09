MBIA, Ambac may rise on COFINA bondholders pact

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) rises 4% in premarket trading after Cofina bondholders reach a debt-restructuring deal with Puerto Rico.

MBIA has about $700M of par exposure to senior Cofina bonds, says MKM analyst Harry Fong in a note, according to Bloomberg. He sees MBIA recovering about 95 cents on the dollar of its pre-petition amount and thinks the company may become more aggressive about buying back stock once the Puerto Rico situation is more certain.

Ambac's (NASDAQ:AMBC) Cofina holdings account for about $805M of its total Puerto Rico exposure of about $2.0B, Fong wrote in a separate note. He sees AMBC shifting to other directions.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer calls the Cofina deal a "huge win" for Ambac.

