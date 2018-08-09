Tesla and Wall Street: It's complicated

Major Wall Street banks and large Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) holders Fidelity and the Saudi Arabia wealth fund were "blindsided" by Elon Musk's tweets two days ago on taking the company private, according to The New York Times.

The NYT is also reporting that Tesla is exploring an alternative to a leveraged buyout in an action that has investment bankers salivating. "A full buyout is probably a nonstarter, but buying out enough shareholders to let the company delist its stock is more possible, and could be worth up to $20 billion" reasons the publication. That potential lucrative action already has firms like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) scrambling to shoulder to the front of the line.

The huge investment banker fees hanging in the wind are also likely to throw an even brighter spotlight on some of the sell-side analysis from firms bidding for Tesla banking business. Meanwhile, on the Tesla side of the equation, the "going dark" scenario of buying out smaller shareholders in a LBO alternative almost assuredly requires (costly) help from investment bankers.