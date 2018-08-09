Pieris Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 results

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS -7.7% ) Q2 results: Revenues: $11.7M; Net Loss: ($0.2M) (+98.0%); EPS: $0.00.

Pieris intends to report data for its PRS-060 single-ascending dose study and PRS-080 Phase IIa study during Q4 and year respectively.

The Company initiated an additional program on an undisclosed respiratory target as part of its collaboration with AstraZeneca. The collaboration was signed in 2017 and covers the development of PRS-060 and four additional inhalable novel Anticalin proteins against undisclosed targets for respiratory diseases.

Pieris continues to work closely with Servier on the development of several bispecific candidates as part of an immuno-oncology collaboration the companies signed in 2017 and anticipates filing the first IND under the collaboration in 2019 for a program for which Pieris retains the option to full U.S. rights.

Roche intends to discontuunue research collaboration and license agreement, effective August 21.

Sanofi intends to return all rights to the tetraspecific Anticalin program targeting P. aeruginosa, effective August 23.